Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $267.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.