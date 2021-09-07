Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 59.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

