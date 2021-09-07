Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

