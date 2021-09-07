Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

