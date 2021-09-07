Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

