Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 1,162 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 239.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.