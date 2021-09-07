Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.