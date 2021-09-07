Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $670,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

