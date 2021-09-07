Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

