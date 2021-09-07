Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 271,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.