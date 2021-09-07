Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

