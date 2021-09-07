Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $689,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 160.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,532.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,821.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.