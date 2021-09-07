Auctus (AUC) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $13,417.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.00362587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00016779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,174,465 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

