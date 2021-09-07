Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 279,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,399,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,095,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

