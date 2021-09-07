Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

