Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE BKH opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.