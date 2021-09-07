Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

