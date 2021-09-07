Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.