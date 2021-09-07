1,626 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.