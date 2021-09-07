Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,167 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

