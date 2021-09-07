Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

