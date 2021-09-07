Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $258,491.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $208,792.56 and $258,491.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00599610 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.53 or 0.01194115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.