Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $21.01.
About Southern States Bancshares
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.