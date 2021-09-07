Wolfe Research Downgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Market Perform

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carrier Global by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

