Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

