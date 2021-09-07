Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

