Sei Investments Co. Has $12.87 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

