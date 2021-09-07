Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,955 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

