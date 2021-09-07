Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 953 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 73.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $429.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.95 and a 200 day moving average of $385.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

