Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $228,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,686,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,781,000 after purchasing an additional 683,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.