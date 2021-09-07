Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Strong-Buy

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

