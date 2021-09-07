Air Lease Co. (AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 8th

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

