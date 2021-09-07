Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.