indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amkor Technology and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.37 $338.14 million $1.40 20.30 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -71.47

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amkor Technology and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 44.87%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 8.51% 19.31% 8.94% indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29%

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

