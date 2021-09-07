Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.