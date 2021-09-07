Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) vs. Vale (NYSE:VALE) Financial Review

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augusta Gold and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31% Vale 30.59% 65.49% 26.85%

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vale 2 1 7 0 2.50

Vale has a consensus price target of $21.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Vale $40.02 billion 2.45 $4.88 billion $2.11 9.04

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Vale beats Augusta Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

