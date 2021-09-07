Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock worth $89,422,095. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

