Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

