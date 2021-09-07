Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.