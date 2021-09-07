Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

