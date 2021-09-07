1,600 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,040,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

