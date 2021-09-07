Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,061 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

