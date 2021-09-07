NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of NiSource worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.