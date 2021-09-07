Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.