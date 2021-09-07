HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.84 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

