Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.