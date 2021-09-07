Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SWTX stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,119,913 shares of company stock worth $80,027,105. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

