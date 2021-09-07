Castle (CSTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $45,818.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00460804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00968596 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

