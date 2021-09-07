Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 195 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 77.95 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.99. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 83.10 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

