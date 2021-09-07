Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $942,564,000.

NYSE AON opened at $291.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $292.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

